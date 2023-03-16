Owner of Stash's Pizza chain in Boston accused of abusing immigrant employees, forcing them to work

BOSTON - A Boston pizza chain owner is accused of abusing his immigrant employees and forcing them to work for little pay for years.

Stavros Papantoniadis, of Westwood, is the owner of Stash's Pizza, which currently has locations in Dorchester and Roslindale. He previously operated pizzerias in Norwood, Norwell, Randolph, Weymouth and Wareham.

The 47-year-old who goes by "Steve" was arrested and charged with one count of forced labor in federal court on Thursday.

"Stavros Papantoniadis is alleged to have underpaid, threatened, and physically assaulted his employees, creating a climate of fear," said Matthew B. Millhollin, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, in a statement.

The U.S. attorney's office said Papantoniadis employed an undocumented man for 14 years. It's alleged that he constantly threatened to have that man and other employees deported "and used violence and threats to scare victims and ensure that they complied with his excessive workplace demands."

Prosecutors say Papantoniadis "violently attacked" the victim on multiple occasions, alleging that he had kicked the employee in the genitals, slapped and choked him, and broke the victim's teeth. The victim kept working at Stash's because he was afraid of the owner and was told he'd be reported to immigration authorities for not showing up to work, authorities allege.

Stash's pizza CBS Boston

Another former employee told investigators that when he tried to quit, Papantoniadis told him he wasn't going to leave and then attacked him. Another worker who tried to leave said that the owner filed a false car accident report against him, resulting in a police citation.

"The allegations in this case are horrific. Nobody has the right to violently kick, slap, punch or choke anyone, and certainly not an employer to an employee," U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "Labor trafficking is real and happening every day in Massachusetts and beyond."

Additionally, prosecutors said undocumented employees were underpaid and made to work six or seven days a week for long hours and often without breaks or overtime pay. He's also accused of withholding wages.

Investigators are asking any potential victims to come forward by calling 888-221-6023, Option 5, or emailing USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.