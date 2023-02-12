Watch CBS News
Stabbing victim walks into Jamaica Plain police station

BOSTON - Boston Police are investigating a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain.

The stabbing happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday near Green and Washington Streets.

Boston Police said both of the victims have life-threatening injuries and at least one of those victims walked into the Jamaica Plain Police Station for help.

Police said they are investigating multiple scenes.

