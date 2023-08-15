Watch CBS News
2 dead, several children hurt during shooting inside Springfield home

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SPRINGFIELD – Police say a man and a woman have been shot and killed, and children were hurt during a violent incident inside a Springfield home.

It happened Monday afternoon on Berkshire Ave.

Police said several children were rushed to the hospital following the incident. Their conditions have not been released.

Investigators said one of the adult victims in the incident was murdered, but they say there is no ongoing threat to the public. 

No further information is currently available.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 10:26 PM

