Late week storm has potential to bring heavy snow to New England

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for December 12
Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for December 12 02:54

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The snow storm from Sunday night has pushed out to sea and we are in for a fairly quiet and cold couple of days ahead.

As expected, the highest snow totals were located in Western Mass. and the accumulation dropped off considerably to the east.

High temperatures for the next several days will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, a few degrees below the average for this time of year.

Fun note: The Geminid Meteor shower peaks late Tuesday night. A couple drawbacks with this storm. . . 

geminid-meteor-shower.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

-You likely won't be able to see any meteors until after 2 a.m. Wednesday

-There will be a good deal of moonlight to wash out the vibrancy of the meteors

-It's gonna be cold!

On Wednesday there is a chance of a few showers or snow squalls near the coast. Models show most of the activity just offshore but, something to watch for the PM commute.

The BIG weather story this week is the storm system we are tracking for Friday and Saturday.

next-big-thing-storm.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This is a rather complex storm with very high stakes as it will likely bring quite a bit of precipitation (rain and snow) to New England. In the coming days we will zero in on the track of the low pressure and the areas that are most likely to get a whole bunch of snow. As of now I would favor central and northern New England.  

snow-big.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We are entering what is likely to be a very cold and active pattern for much of the country in the next few weeks. This could end up being one of the most "interesting" stretch of the entire winter.

cold-country.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

First published on December 12, 2022 / 11:53 AM

