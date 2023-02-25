Accumulating snow expected across New England Monday into Tuesday

BOSTON – The WBZ-TV weather team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for a winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday, mixing with rain to the coastal plain on Tuesday.

While this system doesn't look to be a blockbuster storm, it does give many the chance of a plowable snow and could create some slippery roads for the Tuesday morning commute.

CBS Boston Graphic

There is still some uncertainty on the exact storm track, but we have been watching the trends enough to know that there will likely be some impacts to the area starting late Monday.

CBS Boston Graphic

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern New England, including all Massachusetts east of the Berkshires from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow is expected to create slippery travel on untreated surfaces. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Berkshires (and southern VT and NW CT) for the potential of heavy snow and hazardous road conditions. Snowfall totals will likely be higher in this region.

TIMELINE

This storm will be pushing from the plains and midwest on Wednesday and eventually start to bring snow into the area after the Monday evening commute. Western New England will likely see the first flakes fly between 7-10 p.m. and in eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, between 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

CBS Boston Graphic

Temperatures will be cold enough to support accumulating snow leading to slippery conditions and low visibility by the Tuesday morning commute. Road crews will be able to pretreat roads for this storm as precipitation will start off as all snow. Nonetheless, plan on extra time if you need to travel.

Snow will be ongoing through the morning and midday but may lighten in intensity at times. As temperatures rise a bit, some mixing is expected for the coast and Cape Cod which will limit snow totals in this region. Precipitation will begin to taper or become more scattered in nature later Tuesday afternoon and evening, coming to an end Tuesday night.

CBS Boston Graphic

The biggest impact will be snow from this storm, as strong winds and coastal flooding don't look to be a big concern.

HOW MUCH?

Totals will vary depending on where you live with the lightest amounts near the coast and for Cape Cod with coatings up to a couple of inches.

The biggest uncertainty in the snowfall amounts will be eastern Massachusetts. It really depends on how far inland the mix to rain will be.

CBS Boston Graphic

Most of the snow will likely accumulate early on in the morning and will average about 2-4" with the latest storm track. As you travel west closer to I-495, totals will be a bit higher as precipitation is likely to stay all snow. Totals of 4-8" are possible for a large portion of central and western Massachusetts, with the higher elevations will see the higher snow totals.

So, what could go wrong? Well, since we are still a couple days away, the track could still shift. A closer approach would lead to more mixing and lower snow totals, or a shift south could lead to higher totals even to the coast.

So stay with the WBZ Next Weather Team as new information continues to come in throughout the weekend. We'll be updating the forecast on WBZ and CBSBoston.com