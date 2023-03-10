Tuesday storm could possibly be the defining one of this winter

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - This one could be big. Of all the storms we have had over the course of this winter, this one next week has, by far, the most potential.

Potential to be a classic nor'easter.

Potential for damaging winds.

Potential for powerful, destructive waves.

Potential for power outages.

Potential for a whole bunch of rain and snow.

Being several days away from the arrival of this event means that there are still more questions than answers at this point. The purpose here is to clearly outline what we know and what we don't and the potential impacts from what could be, our biggest storm of the winter season.

WHERE IS IT NOW?

The storm is sitting just off of the Pacific Northwest coastline, bringing a mix of rain and snow to that area. This is a LONG way from here. It literally has to do a cross-country journey over the weekend.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

By Sunday afternoon, it will be in two rather innocuous pieces to our west. The northern branch will be bringing snow to the Upper Midwest and the southern stream some rain to parts of the southeast.

By Monday afternoon, these two pieces of energy will be combining and consolidating. The southern storm will take over and zap the "juice" from the northern storm and we will see the beginnings of a coastal storm off of the Carolinas.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This is when the rubber meets the road. We expect the storm to undergo rapid deepening (strengthening), perhaps resulting in bombogenesis. This describes a storm that drops in central pressure by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. You probably recognize this term from some of our more powerful and infamous storms of the past.

This timeframe is crucial with regards to what kinds of impacts we will see here in New England.

The track the storm takes is key! In general, a more westward track, well inland, would produce more rain in eastern Massachusetts and the heavy, wet snow would be pushed well to our west.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

A track more to the east, say east of Nantucket, would mean a colder solution with more snow close to the Boston area and central/eastern Mass.

We likely won't know the track for a few more days but will be watching the trends with the models. This scatter plot below shows many of the model forecasts for the location of the center of the storm during Tuesday. As you can see, there is still a wide range of possibilities. We will narrow this down throughout the weekend.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

At this early stage, I would say that the likelihood of snow is much higher to the northwest of Boston, particularly in the higher elevations. But again, the final track of the storm will be the ultimate decider when it comes to precipitation type.

This storm is going to get "cut off" from the main west to east flow of the jet stream. This tends to occur with some of our bigger storms. What this means is that it will likely slow down or stall when it gets to our latitude and kind of get a mind of its own. It could sit and spin around southern New England for a few days (Tuesday-Wednesday) before gradually weakening and drifting away.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This, naturally, causes concerns on another level. Not just for the amount of precipitation given the long timeframe, but also for a continued, long-lasting battering from the winds. One positve note, the tides are NOT astronomically high next week. They are a few feet LOWER than they were during the most recent high tide cycle. This doesn't remove the threat of coastal flooding but it does make it less likely that we would receive a high end event.

Bottom line, stay tuned throughout the weekend. The main impacts from this storm appear to be centered on Tuesday and Wednesday but we will refine that timeline as we get closer.

This COULD BE the defining storm of this winter. Stay with WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for important and frequent updates.