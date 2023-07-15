Small plane crashes while trying to land on Martha's Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD - A small plane crashed while trying to land on Martha's Vineyard Saturday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the single-engine plane went down at around 3:15 p.m. at Martha's Vineyard Airport. West Tisbury Police said the 80-year-old male pilot had a medical condition while approaching the airport and the 68-year-old female passenger took over the controls. The plane landed on its belly with no landing gear.

Police said the passenger suffered minor injuries and the pilot was medflighted to Boston for treatment.

The FAA and State Police are now investigating.