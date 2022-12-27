Watch CBS News
'Several residents rescued' in Dorchester triple-decker fire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Firefighters rescue several residents from Dorchester triple-decker
Firefighters rescue several residents from Dorchester triple-decker 00:18

BOSTON - First responders came to the rescue of multiple people in a Dorchester house fire on Tuesday morning.

There was fire on all floors of the three-story wood frame building at 74 Mora St., the Boston Fire Department said, adding that there were "several residents rescued."

The department said at about noon that heavy fire had been knocked down and EMTs are treating two of the residents while firefighters continue to put out hot spots. 

