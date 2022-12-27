'Several residents rescued' in Dorchester triple-decker fire

BOSTON - First responders came to the rescue of multiple people in a Dorchester house fire on Tuesday morning.

There was fire on all floors of the three-story wood frame building at 74 Mora St., the Boston Fire Department said, adding that there were "several residents rescued."

All companies working at 2nd alarm fire @ 74 Mora St Dorchester. The 3 story wood frame has fire on all floors. Several residents rescued pic.twitter.com/83hhRcGNJk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 27, 2022

The department said at about noon that heavy fire had been knocked down and EMTs are treating two of the residents while firefighters continue to put out hot spots.