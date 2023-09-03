Watch CBS News
Second victim, Jandriel Heredia, dies from Saturday morning shooting in Lynn

LYNN - A second victim has died in connection to a mass shooting in Lynn.

Jandriel Heredia, 21, passed away Sunday evening from injuries he received during the shooting. This is the second death reported after six people were injured and one died at a party on Essex Street early Saturday morning. 

Abraham Diaz, 25, was killed in the shooting on Saturday.

There are no updates on the conditions of the other five people injured in the shooting. Police are still searching for the suspects and ask that if you know anything call (781) 595-2000.

First published on September 3, 2023 / 7:22 PM

