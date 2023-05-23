Screws being dumped on Freetown road, damaging dozens of tires

FREETOWN - Someone is screwing around with drivers in Freetown. For three weeks, highway workers have cleaned up hundreds of screws dumped on a busy stretch of road in Freetown, leaving punctured tires and frustrations high.

"We've been finding on average 30 to 50 screws every time we make a pass," said Charles Macomber, Freetown's highway surveyor.

Macomber says the screws are being dumped on South Main Street between Narrows Road and the Stop and Shop Distribution Center over a roughly half mile area. His crews use magnets to clean up the area three to four times a day. Each time, they come back and find more.

"Usually, myself and my foreman will spend on average two and a half to three hours a day walking up this half mile stretch of road picking up screws," Macomber said.

A Freetown highway worker uses a magnet to pick up screws dumped on the road. CBS Boston

The screws have damaged dozens of tires. Jamie Levasseur, who works at PJ's Tire Inc. in town, says his shop sees roughly 50 tires a week with screws in them.

"People are mad," Levasseur said.

WBZ saw police patrolling the area, but Freetown police did not respond to our calls about the screw culprit.

"Hopefully they'll get the perpetrator or perpetrators soon just so we can put this to bed," Macomber said.