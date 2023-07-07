Saugus Police investigating death of man at home on Essex Street

SAUGUS - Police are looking into what they're calling an "unattended death" at a home in Saugus.

Officers were called to the house on Essex Street just after 6:30 a.m. Friday and found a man dead.

The property was surrounded with yellow police tape.

Saugus Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office are investigating and have not released any other information.