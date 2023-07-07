Watch CBS News
Saugus Police investigating death of man at home on Essex Street

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

SAUGUS - Police are looking into what they're calling an "unattended death" at a home in Saugus.

Officers were called to the house on Essex Street just after 6:30 a.m. Friday and found a man dead.

The property was surrounded with yellow police tape.

Saugus Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office are investigating and have not released any other information.

July 7, 2023

