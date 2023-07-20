Saugus couple hopes to celebrate anniversary with return of husband's ring

SAUGUS - Martin Rivera feels funny - his ring finger bare for the first time in nearly 24 years.

"It's not as tight; if it was tighter, I'd have that ring (indentation) there. I don't have that though," he explained.

And that's part of the problem; the somewhat roomy ring seems to have slipped off in air-conditioned Wegman's as he was ringing up groceries at work on Tuesday.

Martin Rivera and his wife, Karen, hope that someone will return Martin's lost wedding ring. WBZ-TV

"Yesterday was kind of busy, too. Constant customers coming in and out. I have no idea which customer it was or whose bag I was in. Somehow, I'm sure, it slipped off my finger," Martin said.

So, it's possible a customer may have gone home with more than what was on their grocery list. This would have happened sometime between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Medford store on Mystic Valley Parkway.

Wife Karen's ring is the same design, and neighbors north of Boston have been sharing her photo all over social media. The Saugus couple has hope, encouraged by so many strangers who want to help.

"Even a police officer from Medford saw it and said, 'I'll check in the police station and see if it gets turned in there too,'" Karen said.

With their August anniversary just weeks away, the couple's fingers are crossed - their treasure might turn up in someone's recycle bin or reusable bag.

"You know, you take your groceries out, and once they're done, you don't look for anything else. You just fold the bag up and put it away. I'm hoping that's what happened," Martin added.