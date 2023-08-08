Pablo Vicente charged with missing Salem woman's murder, police continue search for body

SALEM – Police arrested Pablo Vicente and charged him with the murder of a missing Salem woman.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Tuesday that the 33-year-old has been charged with the woman's disappearance and murder.

Investigators have not yet released the woman's name. Police were still searching for her body early Tuesday morning.

Police were initially told the woman had been harmed on Monday. Detectives said they later found evidence of foul play, leading to Vicente's arrest.

Vicente is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court.