One dead in crash on Route 93 south in Medford near Somerville line

One dead in crash on 93 south in Medford near Somerville line

MEDFORD - One person is dead following a crash on Route 93 south in Medford before the start of rush hour Tuesday morning.

Two lanes of the highway were closed after the incident around 4:30 a.m. near the Mystic Avenue exit and the Somerville line. Two cars were seen pulled over in the breakdown lane with hazard lights on.

No other information about the incident is available at this point in the investigation.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays in the area.

"Drivers traveling southbound into Boston should anticipate major impacts and delays during the morning commute, consider traveling at another time or on another route, or consider using public transportation options, including the MBTA Orange Line or MBTA Commuter Rail for trips into Boston," MassDOT said in a statement.