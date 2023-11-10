Former Celtics big man Robert Williams to undergo season-ending knee surgery

BOSTON -- Though he no longer wears a Celtics uniform, Robert Williams will always hold a special place in the hearts of Boston fans. The man known as Timelord wasn't just a lot of fun to watch on the court, but he always had a smile on his face that would brighten any room.

So Friday's news that the big man will be undergoing season-ending knee surgery is a bummer for everyone.

Williams' first season with the Trail Blazers is over after just six games, as he'll undergo surgery to repair bone and ligament damage in his right kneecap, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday afternoon. Williams was injured last weekend, though his status was up in the air until today.

Williams is no stranger to knee injuries, as he battled plenty of them during his time with the Celtics. He missed the start of last season after undergoing offseason surgery on his left knee, which he had also undergone surgery on in 2022 for a torn meniscus.

When he does play though, Williams is as fun to watch as they get. The bouncy big man brought an infectious energy to both ends of the court for Boston and in his start with Portland, and provided plenty of highlights with some ferocious alley-oop dunks and vigorous rejections at the rim.

Williams, 26, always had a ton of upside, but his availability has always been an issue. It's part of the reason the Celtics were willing to move him to the Blazers as part of deal that brought Jrue Holiday to Boston.

Williams likely wouldn't have been in Portland very long, as he was an appealing option to contenders looking to add a potentially game-changing big to their roster. But now he'll be rehabbing his knee and looking to get back into form for next season.

It's another unfortunate development for a player that was beloved by fans during his time in Boston.