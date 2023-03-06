Robert Perryman, former Patriots running back, dead at 58

BOSTON – Former New England Patriots running back Robert Perryman Jr. died recently after what his family described as a "rapid decline with dementia."

Perryman, 58, was a long-time North Andover resident. He died on February 23 in Georgia.

Perryman was born in North Carolina but went to high school in Massachusetts. After graduating from Bourne High School, he attended the University of Michigan and played running back for the Wolverines.

The Patriots drafted Perryman No. 79 overall in the 1987 NFL draft.

After four years with the Patriots, Perryman played for the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos before retiring.

Following his football career, Perryman worked with the United Way and as a probation officer in Massachusetts.