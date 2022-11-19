Well-known NBA trainer charged in connection to date rape in downtown Boston

BOSTON -- A top NBA trainer who has worked with league stars like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Celtics own Al Horford is being charged in connection with a date rape in downtown Boston.

43-year-old Robert McClanaghan of Warwick was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, R.I., by Boston Police on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse.

Police said that McClanaghan was already wanted on a warrant that was issued on Thursday.

He is set to be arraigned on Monday at the Third District Court in Kent County, Rhode Island, where he will be charged as a fugitive of justice.

The Celtics say they have no direct affiliation with McClanaghan.

He describes himself as a premier skills development trainer. His website say he did public-speaking gig and consulting work too.

McClanaghan interviewed former Disney CEO Bob Iger earlier this month too.

As for this alleged crime, Boston Police have put out the warning for people to use the buddy system when going out. They also advise to keep your drinks in hand or covered if need be.