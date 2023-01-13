Watch CBS News
Police looking for Reyna Morales Rojas of East Boston, last seen November 26 in Somerville

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - State and Boston police are looking for help finding a woman from East Boston who has been missing for nearly two months.

Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen getting out of a vehicle on Allston Street in Somerville on November 26.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office released a photo of her Thursday, hoping to generate leads in the case.

Reyna Morales Rojas. Middlesex District Attorney's Office

They described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4328 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-897-6600. 

January 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

