Police looking for Reyna Morales Rojas of East Boston, last seen November 26 in Somerville
BOSTON - State and Boston police are looking for help finding a woman from East Boston who has been missing for nearly two months.
Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen getting out of a vehicle on Allston Street in Somerville on November 26.
The Middlesex District Attorney's Office released a photo of her Thursday, hoping to generate leads in the case.
They described her as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at 617-343-4328 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-897-6600.
