Scooter riders attack gas station worker, take cash out of his pocket, police say

REVERE - On Friday night, a gas station worker was assaulted in Revere.

Cameras captured a group of people on motorized scooters who stopped for gas at the Gulf station on Broadway. Some went into the store and assaulted the worker, police say. Revere Police Department

Cameras captured a group of people on motorized scooters who stopped for gas at the Gulf station on Broadway. Some of them allegedly went into the office, attacking the worker and reaching into his pocket to steal some cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Revere police.