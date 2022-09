BOSTON - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a possible "significant" suspension, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski said he will be disciplined "for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines."

Discussions about the final punishment are still ongoing.

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. pic.twitter.com/1QZb0k326F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022