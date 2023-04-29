Watch CBS News
Local News

Remains of an infant found in Rochester recycling facility

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ROCHESTER — Investigators are asking for help in identifying the remains of an infant found in Rochester on Thursday. 

The remains of what  Cape and Islands District Attorney, Robert Galibois, described as a "fetus or newborn infant" were discovered in a regional recycling facility on Thursday. 

According to the DA's office the infant's mother possibly lives on, recently visited, or has some connection to Martha's Vineyard. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.