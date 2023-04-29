Remains of an infant found in Rochester recycling facility

ROCHESTER — Investigators are asking for help in identifying the remains of an infant found in Rochester on Thursday.

The remains of what Cape and Islands District Attorney, Robert Galibois, described as a "fetus or newborn infant" were discovered in a regional recycling facility on Thursday.

According to the DA's office the infant's mother possibly lives on, recently visited, or has some connection to Martha's Vineyard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.