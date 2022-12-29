Referee struck by player during high school basketball game in Cohasset

COHASSET - A referee was struck by a player during a high school basketball game in Cohasset Wednesday night.

The player from Excel High School in South Boston allegedly hit the referee during the game against Cohasset High, the Cohasset school superintendent said.

The game was ended immediately after the incident and Cohasset Police responded. No Cohasset players were involved in the incident.

"Cohasset Public Schools does not condone violence of any type, and we advocate for good sportsmanship during all games and contests," Cohasset Public School Superintendent Patrick Sullivan said in a statement to the community.

Cohasset Police said no arrests were made and nobody was transported to a hospital.

The incident is under investigation.