Watch CBS News
Local News

Referee struck by player during high school basketball game in Cohasset

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

COHASSET - A referee was struck by a player during a high school basketball game in Cohasset Wednesday night.

The player from Excel High School in South Boston allegedly hit the referee during the game against Cohasset High, the Cohasset school superintendent said. 

The game was ended immediately after the incident and Cohasset Police responded. No Cohasset players were involved in the incident.

"Cohasset Public Schools does not condone violence of any type, and we advocate for good sportsmanship during all games and contests," Cohasset Public School Superintendent Patrick Sullivan said in a statement to the community. 

Cohasset Police said no arrests were made and nobody was transported to a hospital.  

The incident is under investigation.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 8:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.