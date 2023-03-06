Red Sox' Justin Turner takes pitch to the face in spring training game

BOSTON -- Justin Turner left Monday's Red Sox spring training game against Detroit after taking a pitch to the face in the first inning.

The first baseman was at the plate with two on and nobody out in the first inning when Tigers starter Matt Manning threw a ball up and in on the first pitch of the at-bat.

Turner immediately went down and was seen bleeding at the plate before trainers tended to him.

Hate to see this. Scary as Justin Turner gets hit by a pitch. Went down in a hurry. Hope he’s ok. @wbz #RedSox

pic.twitter.com/mPfeF71CPu — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) March 6, 2023

Turner was eventually able to make his way off the field.

Justin Turner walks off after being hit in the face by a pitch pic.twitter.com/UvecNR7YYc — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 6, 2023

The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham reported that Turner was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Justin Turner was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. No further update. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 6, 2023

The 38-year-old Turner is in his first camp with the Red Sox, after spending the last nine years with the Dodgers. Expected to be an everyday player either as a designated hitter or first baseman, Turner started the spring going 3-for-12 with one RBI at the plate. Niko Kavadas replaced him in the lineup on Monday.