Red Sox' Justin Turner takes pitch to the face in spring training game
BOSTON -- Justin Turner left Monday's Red Sox spring training game against Detroit after taking a pitch to the face in the first inning.
The first baseman was at the plate with two on and nobody out in the first inning when Tigers starter Matt Manning threw a ball up and in on the first pitch of the at-bat.
Turner immediately went down and was seen bleeding at the plate before trainers tended to him.
Turner was eventually able to make his way off the field.
The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham reported that Turner was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.
The 38-year-old Turner is in his first camp with the Red Sox, after spending the last nine years with the Dodgers. Expected to be an everyday player either as a designated hitter or first baseman, Turner started the spring going 3-for-12 with one RBI at the plate. Niko Kavadas replaced him in the lineup on Monday.
