Reading brothers bringing traditional Irish pub experience right to your front door

READING – Two brothers from Reading are bringing the Irish pub experience right to your door. \

Matt Taylor and Craig Taylor got the idea for the "Wee Irish Pub" while sitting around a fire during the COVID pandemic.

"It was the right time for this type of thing. People were pent up and amped for this thing," Matt said. "They wanted to have parties in their backyards. So this is perfect for them."

The Wee Irish Pub. CBS Boston

The Taylor brothers pub is on wheels, and can be brought right to your neighborhood for a special event.

"It's one thing to see it on the website but it's another thing when you walk in," Craig said. "Just last weekend somebody, she literally cried when she walked in. She said she will never get to Ireland and this is her chance to get to Ireland."

The tiny pub doesn't really have an address because they bring it to your door

"Usually the whole neighborhood, they have all their phones out and everybody is taking video as we are coming down the street," Craig said. "It's an event for the neighborhood."

Matt and Craig Taylor. CBS Boston

But the Wee Irish Pub encounter is authentic. The pub can fit 12 people comfortably, but can pack in 30.

There are taps, a television, seats and Irish decor,

"What would make a classic Irish pub? Well we have the Irish flag up here and the Easter Proclamation we have a shillelagh up there. All the Guinness paraphernalia. Just certain items you have to have in there," Craig said.

All of this came from a night around a fire, and now they have two Wee Pubs. The brothers are also thinking of adding a third.

"It's been incredible, the number of times we have taken it out, it keeps going. Every time we take it out, there is somebody at the party and they want it. So it feeds upon itself," Matt said.