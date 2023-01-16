Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on signs around Boston?

BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come?

"We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating all of the signs. Depending on where they are located, the signs may be the jurisdiction of different city departments. Each entity is responsible for who appears on their signs. For instance, city reps say the Parks and Recreation Department will only change the mayor's name if it is a new park or a renovation is being done.

"With each new groundbreaking, and each new park opening, we are slowly making our mark on the city," tells Mayor Wu.

What about the mayors who already made their mark and continue to be seen on signs for now? There is an abundance of signs touting former Mayor Marty Walsh, and a few that still read Mayor Thomas Menino.

"You say there are these signs, but I don't know which signs you're talking about," laughs former Boston Mayor Kim Janey, "I am not really into the signs. What is important is the work."

Janey's name is still on a park sign at Poplar Street Park in Roslindale. As Boston's first female, and first Black mayor, her name remains as a reminder of the historic moment.

"Certainly, representation matters, and so it's important for little girls and little boys to see the names of women in leadership whether it is Mayor Wu, whether it is Kim Janey, whether it's Governor [Maura] Healey," believes Janey.

In terms of cost, the city is unsure what the price tag would be to change all of the city's signs to say Mayor Michelle Wu.

"We have some great projects in the pipeline, so I know we will be able to see a lot of new amazing community spaces come to life very soon," says Mayor Wu.