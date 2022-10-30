Powerball jackpot skyrockets over $1B after no Saturday winner drawn

Powerball jackpot skyrockets over $1B after no Saturday winner drawn

Powerball jackpot skyrockets over $1B after no Saturday winner drawn

BOSTON - The next Powerball jackpot will be the second biggest in the game's history after yet another drawing with no big winner.

No one took home the jackpot Saturday night. The winning numbers were 19-31-40-46-57 and the red Powerball was 23.

The estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is now $1 billion. The one-time all-cash option now stands at $497.3 million.

This is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and only the second time in the game's history the prize has reached $1 billion.

The largest prize in game history came in 2016 when winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion prize.

There have been 37 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.