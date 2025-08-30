Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's $1 billion Powerball jackpot

Powerball lottery drawings for Saturday night's estimated $1 billion jackpot are in.

The jackpot winning numbers are: 3, 18, 22, 27 and 33, with a Powerball of 17.

The approximately $1 billion jackpot has an estimated cash value of $453.1 million, according to Powerball. It's the sixth time in the game's 33-year history that the top prize has climbed to the billion-dollar mark.

A single jackpot winner Saturday would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment of $453.1 million before taxes, or opting for the annuity option, which would consist of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, also before taxes.

If there are no grand prize winner on Saturday, the jackpot will increase again.

No one has won Powerball's jackpot since May 31, when a single ticket in California won a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million.

Four of the five previous billion-plus-jackpot-winning tickets were sold in California, including a single ticket sold in Altadena in 2022 that claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history.

The next drawing, which takes place from the Florida Lottery live draw studio in Tallahassee, is on Monday at 11 p.m. ET.

