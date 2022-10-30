Powerball numbers for $825 million jackpot drawn

BOSTON - On Saturday night, the Powerball numbers were drawn.

The winning numbers are 19-31-40-46-57 and the red Powerball is 23.

The estimated jackpot is $825 million. The one-time all-cash option now stands at $410.2 million.

This is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fifth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

There have been 36 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.