Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball numbers for $825 million jackpot drawn

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Powerball numbers for $825 million jackpot drawn
Powerball numbers for $825 million jackpot drawn 00:29

BOSTON - On Saturday night, the Powerball numbers were drawn.

The winning numbers are 19-31-40-46-57 and the red Powerball is 23.

The estimated jackpot is $825 million. The one-time all-cash option now stands at $410.2 million.  

This is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fifth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.  

There have been 36 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 11:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.