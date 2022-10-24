Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot jumps to $800 million after no winner in latest drawing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $800 million after no winner was drawn Wednesday night.

The winning numbers for the October 26 drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 Powerball 24. There were six $1 million winners, including one in Connecticut.

The one-time all cash option now stands at $383.7 million.  

This is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fifth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.  

There have now been 36 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

