Powerball jackpot jumps to $800 million after no winner in latest drawing

Powerball jackpot jumps to $800 million after no winner in latest drawing

Powerball jackpot jumps to $800 million after no winner in latest drawing

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $800 million after no winner was drawn Wednesday night.

The winning numbers for the October 26 drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 Powerball 24. There were six $1 million winners, including one in Connecticut.

The one-time all cash option now stands at $383.7 million.

This is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fifth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

There have now been 36 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.