Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million after no winner in latest drawing
BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million after no winner was drawn Monday night.
The winning numbers for the October 24 drawing were: 18-23-35-45-54 Powerball 16.
This is the fifth-largest prize in the game's 30-year history.
The one-time all cash option has grown to $335.7 million.
There have been 35 drawings in a row now without a grand prize winner.
Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
