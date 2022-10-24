Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million after no winner in latest drawing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Powerball jackpot grows after no Monday night drawing
Powerball jackpot grows after no Monday night drawing 00:23

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million after no winner was drawn Monday night.

The winning numbers for the October 24 drawing were: 18-23-35-45-54 Powerball 16. 

This is the fifth-largest prize in the game's 30-year history.  

The one-time all cash option has grown to $335.7 million.

There have been 35 drawings in a row now without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.