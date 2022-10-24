Powerball jackpot grows to $680 million after no winner in latest drawing

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $680 million after no winner was drawn Monday night.

The winning numbers for the October 24 drawing were: 18-23-35-45-54 Powerball 16.

This is the seventh largest prize in the game's 30-year history.

The one-time all cash option has grown to $326.1 million.

There have been 35 drawings in a row now without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.