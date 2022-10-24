Powerball jackpot grows to $625 million for Monday night drawing

Powerball jackpot grows to $625 million for Monday night drawing

Powerball jackpot grows to $625 million for Monday night drawing

BOSTON - The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is now $625 million.

This is the eighth largest prize in the game's 30-year history.

The one-time all cash option has grown to $299.8 million.

There have been 34 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 9:50 p.m. Monday. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.