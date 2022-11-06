Powerball numbers finally drawn for world record $2.04 billion jackpot

BOSTON - The numbers for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing were finally drawn Tuesday morning, about ten hours late.

The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball is 10.

The one-time cash option is $929.1 million, before taxes.

The jackpot was initially $1.9 billion, but grew beyond that estimate as the numbers were officially drawn at 8:57 a.m. at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

You can watch the drawing here.

The drawing was scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Monday but it was held off because a participating lottery needed "additional time to process its sales and play data," the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.