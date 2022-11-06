Powerball world record jackpot at $1.9 billion for Monday night's drawing

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion; $1M ticket sold in Boxboro

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot for Monday's night's drawing is the largest in lottery history - $1.9 billion.

The one-time payout cash option is $929.1 million, before taxes.

There have now been 40 drawings without a winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 9:50 p.m. Monday. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.