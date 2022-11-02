Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion for Wednesday's drawing

Powerball jackpot now $1.2 billion after no winner in latest drawing

Powerball jackpot now $1.2 billion after no winner in latest drawing

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing.

The one-time all cash option now stands at $596.7 million.

This is the fourth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

There have been 38 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.