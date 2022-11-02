Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion for Wednesday's drawing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Powerball jackpot now $1.2 billion after no winner in latest drawing
Powerball jackpot now $1.2 billion after no winner in latest drawing 02:10

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing. 

The one-time all cash option now stands at $596.7 million. 

This is the fourth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history. 

There have been 38 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. 

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 3:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.