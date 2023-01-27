Powerball jackpot up to $613 million for Monday's drawing

BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $613 million for Monday night's drawing. The cash option would be $329 million.

There have now been 31 drawings in a row without an overall winner.

This jackpot is the game's largest since November 7, when a record $2.04 billion jackpot ticket was sold in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night.

Earlier in the week, a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown, Massachusetts.