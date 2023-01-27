Powerball jackpot up to $572 million for Saturday's drawing

BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $572 million for Saturday night's drawing. The cash option would be $308.9 million.

There have now been 30 drawings in a row without an overall winner.

This jackpot is the game's largest since November 7, when a record $2.04 billion jackpot ticket was sold in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night.