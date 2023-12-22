Police shoot woman in parking lot at Extra Space Storage facility in Norwood

NORWOOD - A woman was shot by police Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a business in Norwood.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility on Norwood Street. Police said the "middle-aged" woman went inside and got into an argument with a man. During this, police said she was holding a handgun and pointed it at the man and at her own head. The man called 911 and she went out to the parking lot.

Police said they saw the woman walking around the parking lot and for 45 minutes, tried talking to her. They said she kept walking around the parking lot and towards the officers, alternating between pointing the gun at her head and at police.

When she started walking towards the officers again, police said one officer fired a single shot, hitting her in the midsection. The officers treated her before the ambulance arrived and she was medflighted to a Boston hospital. Police Chief Bill Brooks said she's still alive.

Police said the woman had recently been living in Norwood and they don't know how she got to the storage facility. No police officers were shot or hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation.