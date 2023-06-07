Watch CBS News
Police looking for man who may have piece of jewelry that belonged to man killed by train at North Station

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - Transit Police are looking to help a grieving family find a piece of jewelry by tracking down the man who may have it.

The man is believed to have a gold chain that belonged to Adam White, of Sherborn. White was hit and killed by a Green Line train in North Station early in the morning on May 30, shortly after the Celtics game.

Police believe he may have picked up a necklace belonging to a man who was hit and killed by a Green Line train at North Station Transit Police

Police said the man in question did not steal the chain but may have picked it up when it was lying on the platform after the accident.

Anyone who knows the man police are looking for is asked to contact them.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 6:28 PM

