I-Team: Police investigate death of baby found in Revere

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

REVERE - The body of an infant has been found outside an apartment building in Revere, according to I-Team sources. The remains were found outside 86 Dolphin Ave. Tuesday night.

According to I-Team sources, the remains were left outside the building by the trash and had been there for a while.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct further forensic examination.

Massachusetts State Police, Revere Police, and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

"The investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the possible remains is active and fluid at this time," a State Police spokesperson said. "In order to protect the integrity of that investigation, we are not releasing further information at this time."

First published on April 11, 2023 / 9:17 PM

