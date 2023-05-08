Police investigate fatal stabbing in Chelsea
CHELSEA - A woman who was found stabbed in an apartment in Chelsea has died.
Police responded to 44 Lafayette Ave. Monday morning "on a report of a disturbance" inside an apartment.
A 59-year-old woman who was seriously injured was taken to the hospital where she died.
No arrests have been made.
The incident is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police from the Suffolk County DA's office and the Chelsea Police.
