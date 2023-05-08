I-Team sources: Police have strong leads after fatal stabbing in Chelsea

CHELSEA - I-Team sources say police have strong leads after a deadly stabbing in Chelsea. Police say 59-year-old Margarita Morehead was stabbed several times in her home at the Lafayette Place Apartments.

Investigators responded to the apartment just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. They were called about disturbance inside the apartment.

Police found Morehead suffering from several stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The attacker was gone, and no one has been arrested.

"I'm nervous, I was afraid when I first heard it. I'll probably be more afraid when I'm up there alone in my apartment but I'll keep in touch with my family so it will be OK," said neighbor Pamela Rivera.

For hours, investigators combed for clues around the victim's apartment building. Some neighbors found out about the stabbing when detectives knocked on their doors asking for surveillance video, but they didn't have any.

Neighbors say the area is usually quiet, but not knowing who stabbed the woman or why, they hope for answers soon.

"It's strange because this is a quiet street, this is usually very quiet," said Joanne Brosseau. "Everybody minds their own business but it's scary though."

The incident is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police from the Suffolk County DA's office and the Chelsea Police.