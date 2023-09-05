Police hunt for shirtless man in Boxboro with K9, Air Wing

BOXBORO - Police searched a wooded area off 495 Tuesday afternoon for a man they say may be connected to an assault.

The search ended at 5:11 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and Stow Road in Harvard. A State Police trooper arrested the suspect, who was then turned over to Boxboro police.

POLICE ACTIVITY: ￼Please be advised there is a heavy police presence in the area of Old Harvard Road, Eldridge Road... Posted by Boxborough Police Department on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

State police, local police, K9 teams and State Police Air Wind searched the area off of 495, which is boarded by Eldridge and Harvard roads.

Police said the man is white and wearing black pants and no shirt. Anyone who sees the man should call 911 and not approach him, police said.all 911.