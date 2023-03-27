Former Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng front runner for MBTA GM job

BOSTON - Governor Maura Healey may be close to hiring a new general manager of the MBTA.

According to WBZ-TV's Jon Keller, former Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng could be announced as Healey's pick as soon as Monday.

Eng led the LIRR, Long Island's commuter rail, from 2018 to early 2022 before he retired.

He was born and raised on Long Island and lives there with his wife, their two sons and twin daughters.

Former MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak left in January after serving for four years. Jeff Gonneville is currently the acting general manager.