Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng front runner for MBTA GM job

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Former Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng front runner for MBTA GM job
Former Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng front runner for MBTA GM job 00:20

BOSTON - Governor Maura Healey may be close to hiring a new general manager of the MBTA.

According to WBZ-TV's Jon Keller, former Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng could be announced as Healey's pick as soon as Monday.

Eng led the LIRR, Long Island's commuter rail, from 2018 to early 2022 before he retired.

He was born and raised on Long Island and lives there with his wife, their two sons and twin daughters.

Former MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak left in January after serving for four years. Jeff Gonneville is currently the acting general manager. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 11:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.