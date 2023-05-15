Person seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer on 93 in Andover
ANDOVER - One person was seriously hurt after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Sunday night in Andover.
The crash happened on the northbound side of 93 near 495.
State Police said a car rear-ended a tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
As of Sunday night, the northbound lanes of 93 near 495 are shut down.
