Person seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer on 93 in Andover

Person seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer on 93 in Andover

Person seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer on 93 in Andover

ANDOVER - One person was seriously hurt after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Sunday night in Andover.

The crash happened on the northbound side of 93 near 495.

State Police said a car rear-ended a tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday night, the northbound lanes of 93 near 495 are shut down.