1 found dead in Roxbury high-rise, suspect captured trying to jump out 12th floor window

BOSTON -- Boston police captured someone after they tried to jump from the window of a 12th-story apartment where another person was found dead Sunday night.

Officers responded to 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury around 8 p.m. to do a well-being check on a resident there. They entered the apartment after knocking on the door and not getting a response.

According to police, one person was found dead in the apartment. A SWAT team was called when officers heard another person in the apartment.

The person allegedly threatened the SWAT team as they tried to de-escalate the situation, said police. At that time, the person jumped out of the window but got caught and was hanging there.

SWAT officers went to an 11th-floor apartment and pulled the suspect through the window, police said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time. It's unclear what charges will be filed against the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.