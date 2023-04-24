Watch CBS News
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after getting hit by van on Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DORCHESTER - A pedestrian was seriously injured after they got hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Dorchester.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Gallivan Boulevard at Dorchester Avenue.

State Police said the person, who hasn't been identified, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver remained on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

