Patriots' playoff path to become clearer following Saturday Jags-Titans showdown

FOXBORO – The Patriots face a stiff task on Sunday as they hope to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills. But there could be another path to the playoffs for New England, depending on what happens Saturday night in Florida.

Sunday will surely be an emotional day in Orchard Park as the Bills take the field for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and had to receive CPR during Monday Night Football. The game was postponed, and later canceled. Hamlin continues to make progress in a Cincinnati hospital and spoke to teammates via FaceTime on Thursday.

On the field, Sunday will be a critical day for the NFL playoff picture. With a win over Buffalo, New England will earn a playoff spot. A loss means the Patriots will need help to extend their season, and that assistance would need to start Saturday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will clinch the AFC South title.

If the Titans lose, they are eliminated. But if the Jaguars lose, they're still alive for the final wild card spot and the Patriots' only option would be to beat Buffalo on Sunday.

If the Patriots lose to the Bills, they need three things to happen in order to make the playoffs with an 8-9 record. The Jaguars must win against the Titans, the Jets need to beat the Dolphins, and the Browns have to beat the Steelers.

So for Patriots fans, the final weekend of the regular season gets underway early with plenty to root for in Jacksonville.