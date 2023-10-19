Patriots get some key players back on the practice field

Patriots 1st Down: Why Mike Reiss gives the Pats a "fighting chance" vs. Bills

BOSTON -- The Patriots set a season high with 20 players on the injury report on Wednesday. A day later, at least, they got some key players back on the field.

When the Patriots practiced on Thursday, they did so with tackle Trent Brown, tight end Hunter Henry, and cornerback Jonathan Jones participating. All three players had missed Wednesday's session, with Brown dealing with a chest injury, Henry dealing with an ankle injury, and Jones managing a knee injury.

Brown ranks third on the team in offensive snap count, with Henry just behind him at fourth, so the Patriots can ill afford to lose either player on that side of the ball.

Out in Buffalo, a key player got healthier as well, with Josh Allen being a full participant in Thursday's practice. He had been limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

