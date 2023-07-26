Patrick Mendoza, restaurant owner accused in brazen North End shooting, remains held without bail

BOSTON – Patrick Mendoza, the North End restaurant owner accused in a brazen shooting that was caught on camera, will remain held without bail.

Mendoza appeared in court for a dangerousness hearing Wednesday wearing a suit and ankle restraints. He was already being held without bail after he was arrested Friday.

Mendoza, 54, had evaded Boston Police for nine days after they say he shot at someone outside of Modern Pastry on Hanover Street in the North End July 12. No one was hurt, but a bullet hit a window in the bakery.

Mendoza was arrested July 21 at Gosnold Treatment Center in Falmouth, a substance abuse treatment center.

Prosecutors argued Wednesday that there would be nothing to prevent Mendoza from going after the alleged victim in the case again if he is released. Defense attorneys asked the judge to release Mendoza with a GPS monitoring bracelet, saying he is not a threat and needs to run his restaurant, Monica's Trattoria, so his 25 employees do not lose their jobs.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge said he will make a decision later in the day.

Mendoza is charged with assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

During the latest hearing, prosecutors played surveillance video of the shooting and audio of an interview police conducted with the alleged victim.

According to court documents, the man who was shot at said he was waiting outside the shop for his daughter to finish work when Mendoza rode up on a bicycle and started swearing and yelling at him. The incident was captured on a nearby business' security camera.

The man said he's known Mendoza for about 20 years and there's an ongoing feud between them.

Prosecutors also previously said Mendoza was on probation, which was set to expire July 12, the day of the shooting. He was on probation after being convicted of attacking the same person from outside Modern Pastry and had been told to stay away from him.

Defense attorney Rosemary Scapicchio argued Wednesday that the alleged victim in the case has a past criminal record.

Monica's Trattoria, has been essentially been shut down until the city approves a new manager for it.